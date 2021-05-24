Islanders take 3-2 series lead with double-OT win vs. Pens

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey, far right, puts the winning overtime goal behind Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, left, with Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) and Mike Matheson (5) defending in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 on Monday night.

Jarry ventured out of Pittsburgh's net to handle a loose puck and instead fed it right to Bailey, who gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with the easiest of his three goals of the playoffs.

Game 6 is in New York on Wednesday.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 48 shots — a franchise playoff record for a rookie goaltender — and kept the Islanders in the game during a regulation the Penguins controlled from nearly start to finish. Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period on a brilliant rush and Jordan Eberle beat an out-of-position Jarry midway through the third period to pull New York even.

Evgeni Malkin scored his first postseason goal in more than two years for the Penguins. Bryan Rust added his second of the series. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby picked up assist on Rust’s tally to move past Hall of Famer Brett Hull and into seventh-place on the NHL’s career playoff scoring list.

PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Knight stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and Florida beat Tampa Bay in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night. But Knight — the third different goalie to start for Florida in this series — stymied the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Mason Marchment and Patric Hornqvist scored for the Panthers, and Frank Vatrano added an empty-netter with 14.6 seconds left. Aleksander Barkov had a pair of assists.

Ross Colton had Tampa Bay’s goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Jack Campbell made 27 saves and Toronto edged Montreal to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

William Nylander scored his third goal in as many games for Toronto, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004 and can go up 3-1 in Game 4 back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Nick Suzuki had the lone goal for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 27 shots.

The Maple Leafs remained without captain John Tavares, who’s expected to miss at least two weeks with a concussion and knee injury suffered during a scary collision in Game 1. Nick Foligno also sat out the game with a lower-body injury.

