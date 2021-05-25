Rangers put top starter Gibson on 10-day DL with groin issue

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Kyle Gibson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a right groin strain that their top starter had been dealing with for several games.

The move was retroactive to Saturday, the day after Gibson (3-0, 2.24 in MLB-high 10 starts) made his last start.

Right-handed reliever Hunter Wood was also put on the injured list with right elbow discomfort. Left-hander Wes Benjamin and right-hander Demarcus Evans were recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Manager Chris Woodward said he didn't anticipate Gibson being out too long. His next start could be June 4 against Tampa Bay, when the Rangers return home after their nine-game road trip that started Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

“It’s not that big of an issue. It’s just probably miss one start,” Woodward said. “It'll be basically just skipping a start, and then moving him back a couple of days for his next one.”

Gibson would be eligible to come off the injured list June 1, the day the Rangers open a three-game interleague series at Colorado. But Woodward said it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Gibson to come off an injury and pitch in a National League game in his first game back, and have to bat.