Storm hand Sun first loss of season with 90-87 OT win

Sue Bird scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season with a 90-87 overtime win on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Stephanie Talbot added 11 points for Seattle (4-1).

Bird, who threw away the ball at the end of regulation, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Loyd in an 8-0 run to open the extra period and the Storm led the rest of the way. Jasmine Thomas converted a three-point play to trim the Sun’s deficit to 87-84 with 2:58 to play but Stewart answered with a 3-pointer — her first basket since the first quarter — and Seattle held on.

Jonquel Jones had her fifth consecutive double-double for Connecticut (5-1), finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Brionna Jones added 19 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 15 and Natisha Hiedeman 14.

DREAM 90, SKY 83

CHICAGO (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 26 points, Courtney Williams added 18 and the Dream beat the Sky.

Aari McDonald scored eight points and assisted on a basket by Monique Billings in a 10-0 run that made it 18-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. McDonald, the No. 3 selection in April’s draft, finished with nine points and five assists — both season highs.

Atlanta (2-2) had 11 steals and forced 21 Chicago turnovers.

The Sky shot 39.3% (25 of 62) from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range, but made 27 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-2) with 21 points.

MYSTICS 85, FEVER 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles scored 30 points, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Mystics beat the Fever.

The 32-year-old Charles. who scored 34 in a win over the New York Liberty on Friday and 31 in a loss to the Fever on Sunday, has reached the 30-point plateau in three consecutive games for the first time in her illustrious career. The eight-time All-WNBA selection and 2012 WNBA MVP is averaging a league-high 26.2 points per game.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 of her in 18 points in the first half to help Washington (2-3) build a 49-35 lead. The Fever twice trimmed their deficit to seven points in the second half but got no closer.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points for Indiana (1-5).