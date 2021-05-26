Atlanta visits Boston following Morton’s solid showing

Atlanta Braves (24-24, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-20, second in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Braves -103; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 13-13 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .319 is seventh in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

The Braves have gone 11-10 away from home. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 78 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-1. Charlie Morton earned his third victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Garrett Richards registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 60 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).