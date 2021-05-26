Dodgers in action against the Astros after Kershaw’s strong showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-18, second in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-22, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (5-2, 1.98 ERA, .77 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (2-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros +120, Dodgers -138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Houston.

The Astros are 15-10 in home games in 2020. The Houston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Dodgers are 14-12 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Clayton Kershaw earned his seventh victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Zack Greinke took his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 22 extra base hits and is batting .312.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 10 home runs and is slugging .537.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .252 batting average, 1.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).