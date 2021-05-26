Wyoming plans return to full capacity for football season

The University of Wyoming has announced plans to return to full capacity for home football games inside War Memorial Stadium in Laramie this fall.

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman told the Casper Star-Tribune that fans, including students, won't be required to be vaccinated in order to attend games.

“It puts a smile on my face. It’s not just about money. It’s about the experience,” Burman said. “I watched the PGA Championship the other day and I watched people following Phil (Mickelson) and I thought, ‘That’s what it’s all about.’ If we don’t return to that, I worry about the future of our sports. It’s not as appealing when there aren’t fans there.”

Last season, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, home attendance was initially capped at 7,000, then further reduced to 5,000, or 17% of the 29,181-seat stadium's capacity. University officials worked with the state Department of Health to determine attendance figures based on the virus' local impact at that time.

The attendance plan for the fall could change depending on the data between now and the start of the upcoming season in September, Burman said, adding that he does not expect that to be the case.

The university had sold more than 7,500 season tickets as of early this week in anticipation of being at full capacity, which Burman said is slightly ahead of where sales were at this time in 2019. If full capacity is allowed for its season opener Sept. 4, it would be the first regular-season game with no attendance restrictions since Nov. 22, 2019.

The plan for women's and men's basketball games is still being considered. Burman said it will be trickier to determine because both teams play in an indoor arena.