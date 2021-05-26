Vandy downs Ole Miss to set up showdown with Arkansas

Dominic Keegan hit a slider down and away to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning and No. 4-seed Vanderbilt rallied to beat fifth-seeded Mississippi 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt (40-13) advances to play top-seeded Arkansas on Thursday in the third round of the SEC Tournament while Ole Miss will try to keep its season alive on Thursday against eight-seed Georgia.

Tim Elko continued his torrid hitting for Ole Miss (39-18) hitting two home runs and driving in all four Rebels runs. The senior tore an ACL on April 5, opted to rehab instead of ending his season, and returned to the team on May 8 and immediately hit a three-run home run.

Against the Commodores, Elko hit an opposite-field blast down the right field line to give Ole Miss a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

Vanderbilt scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to knot the score before Elko hit a solo homer to left center two innings later. Elko now has homered four times in his last 23 at-bats.