Valdez expected to start for the Astros against the Padres

San Diego Padres (32-19, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (27-22, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -109, Padres -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Astros Friday.

The Astros are 16-10 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .313.

The Padres are 14-9 on the road. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .371.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 10 home runs and is slugging .462.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 13 home runs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 8-2, .242 batting average, 1.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Manny Machado: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (knee).