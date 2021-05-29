Sports

Sparks use balanced attack to defeat Sky 76-61

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Erica Wheeler added 13 points to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 76-61 on Friday night.

The Sparks (1-2) led 38-33 at halftime and sealed the game after the break outscoring Chicago 23-10 in the third quarter. The Sky (2-3) set a franchise-high committing 27 turnovers.

Wheeler's jumper with 7:53 remaining in the third began a 14-0 run in which she scored six of the points and Los Angeles led by double digits the rest of the way. Brittney Sykes added 11 points for the Sparks.

Diamond DeShields scored 14 points for Chicago, Ruthy Hebard 12 and Kahleah Copper 11. Candace Parker missed her fourth straight game with a minor left ankle sprain.

The two teams meet again on Sunday.

