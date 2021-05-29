NC State beats Georgia Tech 8-1 in ACC semifinals

North Carolina State's Terrell Tatum, right, steals second under Georgia Tech shortstop Austin Wilhite in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tyler McDonough and Luca Tresh hit home runs and No. 3-seed North Carolina State beat second-seeded Georgia Tech 8-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

N.C. State will face ninth-seeded Duke (31-20) in the championship game on Sunday. The Blue Devils are on an 11-game winning streak and will be making the program's first championship appearance.

Starter Sam Highfill (6-2) gave up a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Wolfpack (30-16). Evan Justice took it from there for his ninth save of the season.

Kevin Parada appeared to have helped the Yellow Jackets (29-23) close the deficit to 4-3 on a two-run home run in bottom of sixth, but it was ruled a foul ball after video review.

Georgia Tech starter Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2) walked four and gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings.