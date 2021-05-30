Boston takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against New York

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division during the regular season)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Bruins lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the 10th time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-2. David Pastrnak scored a team-high three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 against East Division teams. Boston averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against division opponents. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 69 total points for the Bruins, 29 goals and 40 assists. Pastrnak has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Anthony Beauvillier has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: out for season (upper body), Kevan Miller: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (undisclosed).