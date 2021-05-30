Maple Leafs, Canadiens set for winner-take-all game 7

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, first in the North Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Canadiens won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 35-14-7 against opponents from the North Division. Toronto is third in the league recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Canadiens are 24-21-11 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 41 goals and has 66 points. William Nylander has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-28 in 55 games this season. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging three goals , five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals , 2.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), John Tavares: out (head).

Canadiens: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Jake Evans: day to day (undisclosed).