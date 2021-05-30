Eflin, Phillies to take on McHugh, Rays

Philadelphia Phillies (25-27, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday.

The Rays are 14-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 64 home runs as a team this season. Mike Zunino leads the club with 11, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

The Phillies are 10-17 in road games. Philadelphia's lineup has 52 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 11 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Diego Castillo earned his second victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Sam Coonrod took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 26 extra base hits and is batting .229.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 31 RBIs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .238 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .192 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).