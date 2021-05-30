Sports
Nationals look to stop 3-game skid against Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (27-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-27, fifth in the NL East)
Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 1.41 ERA, .70 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-3, 2.27 ERA, .85 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Nationals are 13-14 on their home turf. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .253 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .307.
The Brewers are 15-11 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .288.
The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Brent Suter secured his fifth victory and Luis Urias went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Hudson took his first loss for Washington.
TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 27 RBIs and is batting .307.
Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with nine home runs and is batting .248.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs
Brewers: 6-4, .212 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle), Luis Garcia: (hamstring).
Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).
