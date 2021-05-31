Kuhl, Pirates to face Minor, Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-26, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Royals are 12-13 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .376 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Pirates are 10-17 in road games. Pittsburgh has hit 36 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with six, averaging one every 29.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-6. Kyle Zimmer earned his second victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Kansas City. Mitch Keller took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 55 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .478.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: (knee), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (groin).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).