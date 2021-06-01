Sports

Bettman upholds 8-game suspension on Avs’ Nazem Kadri

The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.

Bettman heard Kadri's appeal before announcing his decision Monday. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period on May 19 in Game 2. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk.

Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series — Colorado advanced with a four-game sweep — and Game 1 of the Avalanche's second-round series versus Vegas on Sunday night.

If the suspension — the sixth of Kadri’s career — is not completed during the playoffs, any remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season.

The 30-year-old Kadri was the only Avalanche player to suit up in all 56 regular-season games. He finished with 11 goals and 21 assists. He also led the team in faceoff wins.

