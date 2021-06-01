Richards, Red Sox to face Garcia, Astros

Boston Red Sox (32-21, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-24, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Boston will face off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 18-12 on their home turf. Houston's team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .384.

The Red Sox have gone 16-8 away from home. Boston has hit 69 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 11-2. Jose Urquidy notched his fourth victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 11 home runs and is batting .241.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 14 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Michael Brantley: (hamstring), Yordan Alvarez: (wrist), Yuli Gurriel: (finger), Jason Castro: (achilles).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).