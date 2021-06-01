St. Louis Cardinals to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals (30-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-3, 1.81 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 18-9 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Cardinals have gone 15-14 away from home. St. Louis has a collective .231 this season, led by Yadier Molina with an average of .292.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-4. Trevor Bauer earned his sixth victory and Taylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Helsley took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .437.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 35 RBIs and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).