Suns look to secure series victory over the Lakers

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game six of the Western Conference first round. The Suns won the previous meeting 115-85. Devin Booker scored 30 points to help lead Phoenix to the win and LeBron James scored 24 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 25-17 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.2 rebounds. Andre Drummond leads the Lakers with 10.2 boards.

The Suns are 7-5 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix ranks third in the league with 26.9 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 51.3% and averaging 25 points. Drummond is averaging 11.1 points and 12.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 25.6 points while adding 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Cameron Payne is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 106.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 46.7% shooting.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (groin).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).