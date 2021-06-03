Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Islanders for 2-1 lead

Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series.

Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots — including five in overtime to help the Bruins take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal late in the third period for New York. Varlamov — making his second straight start after Ilya Sorokin went in four straight games — finished with 39 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

HURRICANES 3, LIGHTNING 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime and Carolina beat Tampa Bay to take a 2-1 series lead.

Staal scored with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov serving a penalty for holding the stick.

Carolina coach Rob Brind’Amour changed goaltenders, opting for Petr Mrazek after Alex Nedeljkovic started the first eight games of the playoffs. Mrazek stopped 35 shots.

Sebastien Aho and Brett Pesce also scored also scored for Carolina. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn had power-play goals for Tampa Bay.

Game 4 is Saturday in Tampa.