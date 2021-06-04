Eovaldi scheduled to start for Red Sox at Yankees

Boston Red Sox (33-23, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (31-26, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will play on Friday.

The Yankees are 14-18 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 13, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 12-6 against teams from the AL East. Boston has hit 70 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 20 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 32 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).