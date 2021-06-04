Sports

Eovaldi scheduled to start for Red Sox at Yankees

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (33-23, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (31-26, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will play on Friday.

The Yankees are 14-18 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 13, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 12-6 against teams from the AL East. Boston has hit 70 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 20 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 32 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

  Comments  

Sports

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee to begin Eastern Conference semifinals

June 04, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

St. Louis’ O’Neill puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Reds

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Celebrities

Indians play Baltimore, aim to build on Bieber’s strong outing

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Toronto’s Semien puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with Pirates

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Phillies, streaking Hoskins set for matchup against Nationals

June 04, 2021 12:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service