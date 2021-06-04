Turnbull expected to start for the Tigers against White Sox

Detroit Tigers (23-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-22, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -169, Tigers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will face off on Friday.

The White Sox are 19-11 against AL Central teams. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .340. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .426.

The Tigers are 10-19 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 53 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with seven, averaging one every 28.4 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Lance Lynn earned his seventh victory and Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Casey Mize took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 46 RBIs and is batting .258.

Schoop leads the Tigers with seven home runs and is slugging .382.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Andrew Vaughn: (covid-19), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).