Big bucks for big punts: Michael Dickson gets large, new deal from Seahawks

What do you give a unique punter who has been an All-Pro and Pro Bowl performer, as a rookie?

Who has taken off on a brazen, unauthorized run for first downs out of his own end zone in a game, earning a nickname famous inside his locker room?

Who has drop-kicked field goals and onside kicks, and punted ball into trash cans from 45 yards?

The second-richest contract for punters in the NFL.

A league source told The News Tribune Friday the Seahawks are about to announce they’ve re-signed Michael Dickson to a four-year contract.

The new deal for the Australian and former Aussie rules player Seattle traded up for to draft in 2018—the year he was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl sensation—is believed to be worth $14.5 million, with $10.6 million of that coming in the first two years. That’s as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported.

That average of $3,625,000 will be second-highest in the league among punters. Johnny Hekker, a graduate of Bothell High School, earns $3.75 million per year from the Los Angeles Rams.

With incentives such as another Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, Dickson could earn up to an NFL-high $4 million per season.

This story will be updated.

