Sports

Brown hits 2 of NC State’s 5 HRs in 8-1 win over Alabama

The Associated Press

RUSTON, La.

Jose Torres went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Tyler McDonough and Devonte Brown each added two RBIs and North Carolina State beat Alabama 8-1 on Friday in the Ruston Regional.

All eight runs for N.C. State (31-17) came by way of the home run. Luca Tresh, Brown, McDonough and Torres combined for five homers.

Reid Johnston (8-2) tossed eight innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Chris Villaman added two strikeouts in the ninth.

Tresh and Brown hit back-to-back homers in the second for a 2-0 lead. McDonough hit his team-leading 15th of the year in the third and Brown added his 11th in the eighth.

Alabama (31-25) starter Tyler Ras allowed seven run in 4 1/3 innings. Jackson Tate hit a solo shot in the fifth for Alabama's only run.

  Comments  

Celebrities

USFL relaunching next year, four decades after its birth

June 04, 2021 5:44 AM

Sports

Arkansas uses 7-run 4th inning to beat NJIT 13-8 in regional

June 04, 2021 6:07 PM

Football

Chargers ownership dispute might push NFL to get involved, lawyer contends

Basketball

Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso faces the unknown of free agency

Basketball

Devin Booker channeled Kobe Bryant when scoring 47 points to beat Lakers

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service