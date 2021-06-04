VCU wins 22nd straight, 19-4 over Campbell

Hunter Vay hit two home runs, Hogan Brown had six RBIs, and No. 2 regional seed VCU extended the nation’s longest winning streak to a program-record 22 games with a 19-4 win over third-seeded Campbell in the Starkville Regional on Friday night.

The Rams (38-14) advanced to a winners bracket matchup with No. 7 overall seed and regional host Mississippi State on Saturday.

VCU had five home runs and 17 hits, breaking the game open with a seven-run second inning and extending the lead to 17-2 after the sixth.

Campbell Ellis (6-1) picked up the win in 3 1/3 innings of relief for VCU.

Thomas Harrington (6-3) got the loss for the Camels (35-17), who face fourth-seeded Samford Saturday in a loser-out game.