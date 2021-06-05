Brewers host Diamondbacks, aim to build on Peralta’s strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-39, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-26, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.27 ERA, .69 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -230, Diamondbacks +193; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Freddy Peralta. Peralta went 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Brewers are 15-15 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .280.

The Diamondbacks are 9-23 on the road. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .403.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Freddy Peralta earned his sixth victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Matt Peacock took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is batting .247.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .201 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).