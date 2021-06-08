South Alabama forces Game 7 in Gainesville Regional

Hunter Stokes hit a three-run homer to help South Alabama force a Game 7 in the Gainesville Regional with a 4-0 victory over South Florida 4-0 on Monday.

South Alabama (36-21) and South Florida (30-28) will both be seeking their first Super Regional berth in the rematch later today.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but it was suspended due to rain. Play resumed on Monday with South Alabama leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth.

Tyler Perez, who entered the game on Sunday in relief of Matt Boswell, stated on the mound on Monday. Perez and Boswell combined for seven strikeouts in nine innings, allowing just five hits and four walks.

Stokes' third home run of the season came in the third. Andrew Bates went 3 for 4, including a triple to lead off the fourth before coming home on a squeeze bunt by catcher Reid Powers.

Brad Lord (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings for USF.