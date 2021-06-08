Peterson, Mets to take on Zimmermann, Orioles

New York Mets (29-23, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-38, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +106, Mets -123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Orioles Tuesday.

The Orioles are 10-20 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .398 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Mets have gone 14-18 away from home. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.09, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.41.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-1. Taijuan Walker earned his third victory and Dominic Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Matt Harvey registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 27 extra base hits and is batting .322.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 25 RBIs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), John Means: (shoulder), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).