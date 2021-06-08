Sports

Tampa Bay eliminates Carolina, advances to Stanley Cup semis

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot on goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot on goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP
RALEIGH, N.C.

Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and stumped the homesteading Hurricanes for the third time in as many series games at PNC Arena. The former Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender and a finalist this year had allowed just two goals on 70 shots through the first two games to open this series.

Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for the Central Division champion Hurricanes.

