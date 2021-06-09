Pacioretty and the Golden Knights look to clinch series against Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Avalanche +109; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Colorado Avalanche in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the 14th time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 against opponents in the West Division. Vegas has scored 190 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 24.

The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado has scored 197 goals and is the league leader averaging 3.5 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 40 assists and has 61 points this season. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 66 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 36 assists. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).