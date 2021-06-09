Nationals take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Rays

Washington Nationals (24-33, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-23, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -157, Nationals +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 16-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .388.

The Nationals are 11-18 on the road. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .312.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Tyler Glasnow notched his fifth victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Wander Suero took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 57 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Turner leads the Nationals with 72 hits and is batting .312.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).