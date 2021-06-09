Sports

Swiss teen Dominic Stricker wins on grass debut in Stuttgart

The Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker made his grass-court debut with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Radu Albot at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, hit 10 aces and held his nerve in both tiebreakers to set up a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 to earn a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson beat Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 for an all-Australian clash against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Germans Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann also progressed.

  Comments  

Nation & World

Gidey breaks 2-day-old women’s world record in 10,000 meters

June 09, 2021 6:57 AM

Sports

Packers sign former Cardinals linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

June 09, 2021 10:01 AM

Sports

Finland’s Korhonen pulls out of US Open over travel concerns

June 09, 2021 9:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service