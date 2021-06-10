Sporting Kansas City hosts Austin FC, tries to prolong 3-game home win streak

Austin FC (2-4-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-2-1)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -135, Austin FC +340, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Austin FC aiming for its fourth straight home win.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall a season ago while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.

Austin FC takes the field for the eighth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 8-5 through its first seven games of MLS play.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured).

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).