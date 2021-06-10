Greinke, Astros to face Rodriguez, Red Sox

Houston Astros (35-26, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-25, second in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -105, Astros -111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Tucker and the Astros will take on the Red Sox Thursday.

The Red Sox are 17-15 on their home turf. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .254 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .321.

The Astros have gone 15-13 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .335.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-3. Jake Odorizzi secured his first victory and Alex Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Nathan Eovaldi took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 15 home runs and is batting .270.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 26 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .299 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kevin Plawecki: (jaw).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Jason Castro: (achilles).