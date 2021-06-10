Betts’ leadoff homer, catch, throw lift Dodgers over Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, left, crosses home plate past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Mookie Betts hit his 25th leadoff home run and added a spectacular catch and throw for a double play to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Thursday.

Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. He saved a run in the the second by making a running grab on a sinking line drive by Ka’ai Tom then doing a 360-degree turn before firing a one-hop strike to home plate to throw out Erik Gonzalez.

Julio Urías (9-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings to become the major leagues' first nine-game winner. Phil Bickford got his first save when the game was called with one out in the the eighth after a rain delay of 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Los Angeles completed its sixth series sweep.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single against Chris Martin (0-2) in the 10th inning.

Freedie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

BREWERS 7, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jace Peterson drove in three runs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer.

Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run over two innings.

Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames’ run-scoring double and Peterson’s single.

TIGERS 8, MARINERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead single as Detroit rallied from a first-inning deficit and took advantage of two errors by shortstop Kyle Seager and one by second baseman Donovan Walton to score two unearned runs.

Joe Jiménez (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first win since last Aug. 26. Alex Lange threw the eighth and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth to finish the six-hitter.

In a planned bullpen game, Alexander allowed one run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings and relievers allowed three hits over the rest of the game.

Seattle’s Justus Sheffield (5-5) gave up five runs — three earned — and six hits in four innings, the shortest of his 11 starts this season.

MARLINS 11, ROCKIES 4

MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marté had four hits, including a homer and double, and Miami beat Colorado.

Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep, and Jorge Alfaro had three hits for the Marlins, who had 16 hits.

Trevor Rogers (7-3) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Chi Chi González (2-4) allowed eight runs, 11 hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.

WHITE SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and Chicago beat Toronto.

Adam Engel also went deep, and reigning AL MVP José Abreu hit two RBI doubles.

Marcus Semien and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4) pitched six innings of three-run ball in his second straight loss.

Keuchel (5-1) earned the win. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his AL-leading 16th save.