McVay in better mood, says he’s better coach with Stafford

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, talks to quarterback Matthew Stafford during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

Even if he apparently didn't mean to do it.

A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March.

“I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee. “Everybody says, ‘Man, you just seem like you’re in a better mood this offseason.’ I say, ‘You’re damn right I am.’”

The Rams held an open practice Thursday at SoFi Stadium in front of about 30,000 fans mostly getting their first looks at the team's multibillion-dollar football palace.

A few hours before the workout, McVay spoke about Stafford — and indirectly, Goff — while on stage with Stafford to honor 56 community organizations being given $10,000 grants by the committee organizing SoFi's first Super Bowl coming up in February.

McVay previously has spoken largely in his usual anodyne generalities about the blockbuster trade to acquire the 33-year-old Stafford in exchange for Goff, Los Angeles' starting quarterback for McVay's four consecutive winning seasons.

“So this guy (Stafford), he’s a special guy,” McVay said. "I think one of the best ways that I can describe him, when you hear people that have been around him, there’s a known confidence where when he walks into a room. You always feel his presence, but he’s got a great humility about himself that everybody loves being around him. He’s one of those guys that I think is a true igniter.

“He makes everybody around him better. I feel like I’ve become a better coach in the few months that we’ve been able to spend together, and we’re looking forward to doing a lot of good things together.”

After the open practice, McVay said his comment had been “definitely taken out of context.”

“I am very excited, I am in a good mood, because of the confidence that I have in this team,” McVay added. “But by no means is that a slight to anybody like Jared, who has done a phenomenal job for the last four years here. I hated that I even have to address that, but I did think out of respect for him and all the good things he's done ... I am in a good mood, but that doesn't mean it's not because we're working together, or because of just Stafford exclusively. There's a lot of good things going on that I feel really good about and confident about.”

Los Angeles traded Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to Detroit for Stafford, who played 12 prolific seasons for the Lions without winning a playoff game.

Stafford asked to leave Detroit with the team headed into yet another rebuilding phase, but Goff had no desire or intention to leave his home state until he got the call from McVay telling him about the trade on March 18.

Goff also wavered from his reluctance to speak frankly about the trade Monday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” saying he was completely blindsided by the Rams' move. Goff led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl, won two NFC West titles and secured two Pro Bowl selections — one more than Stafford — while earning three playoff berths with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016.

“To be honest, I had no inclination of it,” Goff said. “It came somewhat from left field when it happened.”

Goff was a productive starter under McVay, but the Rams' offense regressed over the past two years after putting up some of the NFL's best numbers during McVay's first two seasons. Only three quarterbacks committed more than Goff's 17 turnovers last season, and McVay's patience finally ran thin with Goff late in the season after 3 1/2 years of unwavering public support.

“I had a lot of fun there,” Goff said. “There was a lot of good times. Obviously it ended sour. ... No, there was not any inclination that anything like that was coming, but that’s what happens, and I’m excited to be here (in Detroit).”