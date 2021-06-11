Bucs PR staff wins pro football writers’ Pete Rozelle Award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers public relations staff has won the Pete Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for its work in a Super Bowl-winning season that included the free agent addition of quarterback Tom Brady.

The staff of Nelson Luis, Michael Pehanich, Chris King, Andrew Holman, Danielle Burns and intern Jake Spitz is the 32nd Rozelle Award winner. It's the third time Tampa Bay's PR staff has been honored. The others were in 1998 and 2003.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89. He started his career in PR as a college student and was the director of public relations for the Los Angeles Rams from 1952-55.

The addition of Brady and former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski instantly raised the profile of the Buccaneers, who their final eight games of the season, ended a 12-year playoff drought and captured their second Super Bowl title.

“Those of us who cover this team daily have known for years what a great communications staff this is,” said Jenna Laine, Buccaneers beat reporter for ESPN.com. “Tom Brady’s arrival and a Super Bowl run merely put them on a bigger stage, and they shined under the most challenging circumstances of a pandemic.”

The other nominees for the Rozelle Award were the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans.