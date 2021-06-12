Diamondbacks look to stop 8-game skid against Angels

Los Angeles Angels (31-32, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-44, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-17 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 62 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 15, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels are 13-16 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .292.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias notched his fourth victory and Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Buchter registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .214 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).