Anderson tops Pro Stock qualifying in New England Nationals

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan drives in Funny Car qualifying Friday, June 11, 2021, at the TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals drag races in Epping, N.H. (Auto Imagery/NHRA via AP) AP

Pro Stock points leader Greg Anderson took the No. 1 spot in qualifying Saturday in the at NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Anderson had a run of 6.526 seconds at 209.10 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. for his fifth No. 1 qualifier in six races this year and 110th overall.

“I certainly can’t complain,” said Anderson, a two-time winner at New England Dragway. “It’s pretty much a dream scenario to start the season. I’ve made a couple of mistakes on the driver end, otherwise, we could a seriously good run going already, but I’ve got a lot of time yet to win some races out here. This car has been pretty bad to the bone all year and it’s a beautiful looking car.”

Billy Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, both with their runs Friday. Torrence had a 3.744 at 324.98, and Hagan ran a 3.891 at 331.53 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.