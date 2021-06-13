Funkhouser expected to start as Detroit hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (40-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-38, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.96 ERA, .87 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +200, White Sox -243; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 11-23 against teams from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .266.

The White Sox have gone 23-12 against division opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .299.

The White Sox won the last meeting 15-2. Dylan Cease secured his fifth victory and Brian Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Chicago. Jose Urena registered his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .258.

Anderson leads the White Sox with 63 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: (undisclsoed), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).