Philadelphia visits Los Angeles, aims to build on Nola’s strong performance

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (32-31, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-26, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 4.20 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -177, Phillies +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Aaron Nola. Nola threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against New York.

The Dodgers are 21-11 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .335 is third in the majors. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .408.

The Phillies are 11-19 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .339.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner is second on the Dodgers with 12 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 12 home runs and is slugging .453.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

