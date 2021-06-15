Royals take 4-game skid into matchup with Tigers

Detroit Tigers (27-39, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-35, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (3-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (5-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -144, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 15-21 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 64 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Tigers are 12-24 in division play. The Detroit offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .256.

The Tigers won the last meeting 10-3. Joe Jimenez notched his second victory and Niko Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Brad Keller took his sixth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 29 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .228 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Alex Lange: (right shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (left arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: (undisclsoed), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).