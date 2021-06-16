Real Salt Lake hosts Vancouver after 3 straight ties

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-4-1) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-3)

Sandy, Utah; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -155, Vancouver +426, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces Vancouver after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home matches. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

The Whitecaps compiled a 9-14-0 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-9-0 in road matches. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season and had 18 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Everton Luiz (injured).

Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Andy Rose (injured), Jake Nerwinski (injured), Ali Adnan.