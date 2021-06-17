Arozarena takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays (43-26, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-36, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (5-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +148, Rays -171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Mariners Thursday.

The Mariners are 19-15 on their home turf. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the majors. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .349.

The Rays are 24-12 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.30. Ryan Yarbrough leads the team with a 3.91 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and is slugging .514.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 33 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (covid-19 protocol), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).