Short-handed Mystics top Dream, Thibault gets 350th win

Ariel Atkins scored 32 points, Theresa Plaisance added 25, and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 96-93 on Thursday night for coach Mike Thibault’s 350th victory

Natasha Cloud made two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to extend Washington’s lead to 92-88 and Atkins added two more on their next possession.

Odyssey Sims sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.4 seconds left to pull Atlanta within 94-93. But Atlanta was called for a technical foul and Washington made 2 of 3 free throws before Aari McDonald’s heave at the buzzer went off the backboard.

The Mystics were missing star Tina Charles, who was attending the premiere of her film ‘Game Changer’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, an African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive.

Washington also lost Myisha Hines-Allen to a knee injury. Coach Thibault said she’ll get an MRI on Friday.

LYNX 85, WINGS 73

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 12 rebounds for her 170th career double-double, and the Lynx beat the Wings.

Minnesota had a five-point lead after three quarters until Damiris Dantas opened and closed a 10-0 run to extend the advantage to 70-55. The Lynx scored 21 of the opening 29 points of the fourth to pull away.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Minnesota (5-6).

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (5-7) with 20 points.

SKY 81, SUN 75

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and four steals, and the Sky beat the Sun for their fourth straight win.

Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the lead, 49-47, on Diamond DeShields’ 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in the third. The Sky scored the first six points of the fourth for a double-digit lead.

Candace Parker scored 15 points with eight rebounds and three assists for Chicago (6-7).

Jasmine Thomas scored 20 points to lead Connecticut (8-4), which was still missing Jonquel Jones, who is over playing in the EuroBasket tournament.

STORM 79, FEVER 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Storm beat the Fever for their fifth straight victory.

Seattle’s lead was cut to 69-66 with 6:31 left until Stewart scored six points during a 10-1 run to put the Storm ahead by double-figures the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd added 15 points for Seattle (12-2) and Katie Lou Samuelson scored 10. The Storm improved to 7-0 on the road this season.

Teaira McCowan and Jessica Breland each recorded a double-double for Indiana (1-13), which has lost nine straight games.