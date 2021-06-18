Orioles look to end 8-game slide against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (33-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-46, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (4-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Orioles are 8-18 against AL East teams. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .385.

The Blue Jays are 12-16 against teams from the AL East. Toronto ranks second in the league in hitting with a .262 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .342.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 30 extra base hits and is batting .315.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 56 RBIs and is batting .342.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.05 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .281 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).