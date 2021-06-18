Rangers look to end 3-game skid against Twins

Minnesota Twins (27-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (25-43, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +139, Twins -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 15-16 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .372.

The Twins are 13-20 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .430, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .552 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Taylor Hearn earned his first victory and Jonah Heim went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Tyler Duffey registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs and is batting .274.

Cruz leads the Twins with 14 home runs and is slugging .552.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Twins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Andrelton Simmons: (ankle), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (groin).