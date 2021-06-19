Tina Charles leads Mystics past Fever, 82-77

Tina Charles had 30 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and three steals to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-77 on Saturday night.

Charles’ three-point play gave Washington a 76-69 lead with 2:11 to play. Theresa Plaisance hit three 3-pointers and had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mystics (6-6) have won back-to-back games and four of their last five. Indiana (1-14) has lost 10 in a row.

Danielle Robinson had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Fever and added six assists. Tiffany Mitchell had 17 points.

SKY 91, SUN 81

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points and Chicago beat Connecticut for its fifth straight victory.

Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7). Brionna Jones had a career-high 22 points for the Sun (8-5).