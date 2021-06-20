Braves host the Cardinals after Fried’s strong performance

St. Louis Cardinals (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-35, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Max Fried. Fried went seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Braves are 19-19 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .432, the highest in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .603 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 16-20 away from home. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with an OBP of .346.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-1. Max Fried recorded his fourth victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Carlos Martinez took his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albies leads the Braves with 36 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 74 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).