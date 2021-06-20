Harvey expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (34-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-47, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +175, Blue Jays -208; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Orioles Sunday.

The Orioles are 9-19 against AL East teams. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 13-17 in division play. The Toronto offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .337.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-7. Jordan Romano earned his fourth victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Paul Fry took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .560.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .213 batting average, 7.37 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .277 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).